Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ocado Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $872.00.

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Ocado Group stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

