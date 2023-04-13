Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) & Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Head-To-Head Survey

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 23.10% 11.30% 1.19% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $1.85 billion 2.14 $428.29 million $1.39 9.75 Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

76.4% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Old National Bancorp pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Old National Bancorp and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.60%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. The firm offers banking, loan, investment, and management services. Its services include: checking accounts, debit card, gift & travel cards, money market accounts, savings accounts, health savings account, online banking, mobile banking, digital payments, treasury management, payment processing, commercial loans, small business loans, business credit cards, mortgage programs, new home construction loans, home improvement loans and home equity lines & loans and personal loans. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.