OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.88. 360,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 573,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $123.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.88 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 82.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Stories

