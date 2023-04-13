O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Lessened by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,826,000 after acquiring an additional 162,042 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,289,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

ORLY stock opened at $877.35 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $882.13. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $834.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $814.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

