Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) vs. Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Head to Head Contrast

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) and Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Orgenesis has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kamada has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orgenesis and Kamada’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis $36.03 million 0.87 -$14.89 million ($0.49) -2.33 Kamada $129.34 million 1.61 -$2.32 million ($0.05) -92.96

Profitability

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than Orgenesis. Kamada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orgenesis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Orgenesis and Kamada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis -33.80% -38.65% -17.21% Kamada -1.79% 6.12% 3.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orgenesis and Kamada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kamada 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orgenesis presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 426.32%. Kamada has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.60%. Given Orgenesis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Orgenesis is more favorable than Kamada.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Orgenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Kamada shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Orgenesis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Kamada shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kamada beats Orgenesis on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and provision of technologies, and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Morgenesis and Therapies segments. The Morgenesis segment refers to the POCare services. The Therapies segment is involved in therapeutic development operations. The company was founded by Sarah Ferber on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties. The company was founded by David Tsur and Ralf Hahn on December 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

