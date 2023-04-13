Ouster Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, April 21st (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on Friday, April 21st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, April 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, April 21st.

Ouster Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Ouster has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.47.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 65.59% and a negative net margin of 337.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ouster will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUST shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ouster from $1.70 to $1.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Ouster from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Chardan Capital cut Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

In other Ouster news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 813,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ouster news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 32,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 813,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,742.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 326,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $362,135.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,127.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 376,725 shares of company stock valued at $407,536. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 8.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Ouster by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,618,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ouster by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ouster by 34.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

