Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Down 3.2 %

OMI opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $44.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. State of Wyoming raised its position in Owens & Minor by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.