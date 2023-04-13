Pacific Sage Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.59.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.35.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

