Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PH opened at $324.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.95. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.08.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

