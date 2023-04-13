Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives GBX 1,047.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,047.50 ($12.97).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.15) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.07) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

LON PNN opened at GBX 889.50 ($11.02) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 871.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 882.09. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 735 ($9.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,124 ($13.92). The firm has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4,941.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07.

About Pennon Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a GBX 12.96 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22,222.22%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

