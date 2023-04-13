PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives $166.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKI. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $134.34 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 46.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 44.5% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.