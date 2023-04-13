Pershing Square Capital Manage Buys 8,782 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.94 per share, with a total value of $658,123.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,002,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,223,378.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 9,133 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $684,518.35.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16.

On Thursday, March 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $22,422.00.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

HHC stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $105.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 53.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading

