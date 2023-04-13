Pershing Square Capital Manage Buys 9,133 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.95 per share, with a total value of $684,518.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,993,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,725,191.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 8,782 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.94 per share, with a total value of $658,123.08.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16.

On Thursday, March 16th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 300 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $22,422.00.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 1.9 %

Howard Hughes stock opened at $74.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 5.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HHC shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading

