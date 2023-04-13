Peter Fante Sells 15,513 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $576,928.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,588.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verint Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, April 12th, Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $173,892.68.

Verint Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,338,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 39,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Verint Systems by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.