Peter Fante Sells 15,513 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2023

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNTGet Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 15,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $576,928.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,588.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 12th, Peter Fante sold 4,498 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $173,892.68.

Verint Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -379.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,338,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,366 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 39,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Verint Systems by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.