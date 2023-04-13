PFG Advisors Cuts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,079 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 100,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 33,592 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 22,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 236,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 392,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

