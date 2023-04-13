Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.5% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 113,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,808 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 65,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 91,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

