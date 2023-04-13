Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Lifted by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.