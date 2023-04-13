Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $645.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The business had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,500,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 86,786 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,849 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.