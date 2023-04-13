Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Downgraded by Bank of America

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

PLTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Playtika from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. Playtika had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 101.86%. The firm had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder On Chau sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,810,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,907,235.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,952,000. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 490,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Playtika by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter worth about $1,895,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.