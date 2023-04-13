Potbelly Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Potbelly in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Potbelly’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $9.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $272.14 million, a P/E ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 1.35. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

