Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $63.65 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

