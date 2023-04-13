PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSMT. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.40. PriceSmart has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $84.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.88.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $1,046,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,320.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 1,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $70,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,684.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 15,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,306 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,320.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,007. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the business of managing membership shopping warehouse club concepts to emerging and developing countries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations, and Colombia Operations. The Central America Operations segment includes Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

