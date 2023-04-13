Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.9% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 51,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 12,198 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

