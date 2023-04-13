Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $7.46 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 116,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,362,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Alphabet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,727,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $596,946,000 after buying an additional 949,870 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 334,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,668,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

