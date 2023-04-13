Progressive Investment Management Corp Purchases 3,141 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $131.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.