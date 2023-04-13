Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Pure Storage from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after purchasing an additional 525,165 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,425,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,006,000 after buying an additional 328,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

