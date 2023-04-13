Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Pure Storage from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Pure Storage Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $32.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,166,000 after purchasing an additional 525,165 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 445.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 146,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,425,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,006,000 after buying an additional 328,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

