Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.86 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MUR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $392,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

