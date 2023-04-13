Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

NYSE NOG opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.02. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 46.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

