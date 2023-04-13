Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a report released on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Overstock.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Overstock.com Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on OSTK. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.97. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,934 shares of company stock worth $96,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 61.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 35.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

