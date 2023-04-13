Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Boosted by Analyst

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.60 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.10.

NYSE:PXD opened at $225.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.91. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

