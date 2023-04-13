Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TROW. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $110.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $146.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,498,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,208,000 after acquiring an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after acquiring an additional 453,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,290 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

