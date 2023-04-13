Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WisdomTree in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

WisdomTree Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of WisdomTree stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $933.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.41.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

