Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Lowered by Analyst

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPM International in a research report issued on Sunday, April 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM International Stock Up 0.3 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $81.89 on Tuesday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.64.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 48,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in RPM International by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in RPM International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in RPM International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

