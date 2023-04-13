QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) PT Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 47.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QS stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.91 and a quick ratio of 22.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $18.87.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $2,761,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,423.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jagdeep Singh sold 355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $2,761,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 970,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,423.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 186,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $1,682,586.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 725,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,549,820.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,431,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,786 over the last three months. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Norges Bank bought a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,359 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $6,180,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,275,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after acquiring an additional 782,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $3,591,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

