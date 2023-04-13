Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $56.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.11. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $118.25.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.