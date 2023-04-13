Raymond James Increases AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target to $37.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

AssetMark Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AMK opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $32.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

About AssetMark Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

