Raymond James Increases AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target to $37.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
AssetMark Financial Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:AMK opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $32.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial
About AssetMark Financial
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AssetMark Financial (AMK)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.