Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Lowered to $100.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $92.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average of $107.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $206,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,984,000 after acquiring an additional 837,121 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after buying an additional 591,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

