Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.14. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $38.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 5,364.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 196,129 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

