ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) & OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Head to Head Survey

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) and OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 OrthoPediatrics 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ReShape Lifesciences and OrthoPediatrics, as reported by MarketBeat.

ReShape Lifesciences currently has a consensus target price of $1.75, indicating a potential downside of 37.05%. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus target price of $55.17, indicating a potential upside of 15.36%. Given OrthoPediatrics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OrthoPediatrics is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and OrthoPediatrics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $13.60 million 0.11 -$61.93 million ($197.50) -0.01 OrthoPediatrics $122.29 million 8.99 $1.26 million $0.03 1,594.53

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences. ReShape Lifesciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OrthoPediatrics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and OrthoPediatrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -577.18% -72.89% -58.52% OrthoPediatrics 1.03% -5.76% -4.66%

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats ReShape Lifesciences on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc. is a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. Its portfolio includes the Lap-Band Adjustable Gastric Banding System, ReShape Marketplace, Obalon Balloon System, ReShape Vest, and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation device. The company was founded in December 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A. Deeter in August 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

