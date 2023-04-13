Reviewing Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alpine Acquisition alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpine Acquisition and Six Flags Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A $6.09 million N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $1.36 billion 1.58 $108.93 million $1.32 19.55

Profitability

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Acquisition.

This table compares Alpine Acquisition and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment 8.02% -13.50% 4.97%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Alpine Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Alpine Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alpine Acquisition and Six Flags Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Six Flags Entertainment 0 6 5 0 2.45

Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus price target of $30.27, suggesting a potential upside of 17.34%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Alpine Acquisition.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Alpine Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks and water parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.