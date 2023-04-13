Reviewing Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) and Its Rivals

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) is one of 992 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Avalo Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avalo Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalo Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 Avalo Therapeutics Competitors 4210 15083 41562 713 2.63

Risk & Volatility

Avalo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 463.64%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 116.83%. Given Avalo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Avalo Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Avalo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalo Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avalo Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avalo Therapeutics $18.05 million -$41.66 million -0.61 Avalo Therapeutics Competitors $1.82 billion $241.41 million -3.61

Avalo Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Avalo Therapeutics. Avalo Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Avalo Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalo Therapeutics -230.78% -950.78% -101.58% Avalo Therapeutics Competitors -3,398.06% -233.86% -35.55%

Summary

Avalo Therapeutics competitors beat Avalo Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation. The company was founded by Blake M. Paterson, Isaac Blech, Barbara S. Slusher, and Solomon H. Snyder on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

