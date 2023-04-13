Reviewing Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) and Its Rivals

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) is one of 992 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Avalo Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
67.5% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Avalo Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avalo Therapeutics
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Avalo Therapeutics Competitors
|4210
|15083
|41562
|713
|2.63
Risk & Volatility
Avalo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalo Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Avalo Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avalo Therapeutics
|$18.05 million
|-$41.66 million
|-0.61
|Avalo Therapeutics Competitors
|$1.82 billion
|$241.41 million
|-3.61
Avalo Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Avalo Therapeutics. Avalo Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Avalo Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avalo Therapeutics
|-230.78%
|-950.78%
|-101.58%
|Avalo Therapeutics Competitors
|-3,398.06%
|-233.86%
|-35.55%
Summary
Avalo Therapeutics competitors beat Avalo Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation. The company was founded by Blake M. Paterson, Isaac Blech, Barbara S. Slusher, and Solomon H. Snyder on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.
Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.