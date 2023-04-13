Reviewing Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) & Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Arch Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $1.56 million 3.97 -$12.04 million N/A N/A Arch Therapeutics $20,000.00 209.55 -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Arch Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sintx Technologies and Arch Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $136.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,507.59%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Arch Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -771.24% -115.71% -72.18% Arch Therapeutics -32,842.03% N/A -301.47%

Risk & Volatility

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats Arch Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

