ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.46. ReWalk Robotics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 355.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 102,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $80,657.42. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,963,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,270.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

