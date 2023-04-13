Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives $4.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIGL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421,362 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 16,956,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,434,000 after buying an additional 13,503,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,026 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 63,062 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RIGL stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $206.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.73. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

