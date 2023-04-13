Rigetti Computing (RGTI) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) is one of 719 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Rigetti Computing to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -473.75% -45.25% -33.03% Rigetti Computing Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rigetti Computing and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rigetti Computing Competitors 115 592 883 15 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus price target of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 313.64%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 71.81%. Given Rigetti Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than its rivals.

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million -$71.52 million -0.82 Rigetti Computing Competitors $1.17 billion -$5.72 million -6.31

Rigetti Computing’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rigetti Computing. Rigetti Computing is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rigetti Computing rivals beat Rigetti Computing on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

