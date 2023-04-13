Rjc Gis Holdings Llc Sells 122,607 Shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 122,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $1,273,886.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,172,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,910,882.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $211,090.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,517,584.62.

On Friday, March 31st, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $2,016,664.38.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 153,903 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,611,364.41.

On Monday, March 27th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $881,198.50.

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,496,533.44.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $615,615.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $908,620.05.

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $870,025.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $1,290,587.13.

HireRight Trading Down 3.4 %

HRT stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 million, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.03 million.

HRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HireRight by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HireRight by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HireRight by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HireRight by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in HireRight by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 243,690 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

