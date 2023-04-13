Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.87. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $148.47. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.