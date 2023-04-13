Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
SPOT opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.87. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $148.47. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.76.
Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
