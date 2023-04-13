Robert W. Baird Trims Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Target Price to $8.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance
Shares of SPWH opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $11.19.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.
