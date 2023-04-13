Robert W. Baird Trims Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Target Price to $8.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of SPWH opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.87. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after purchasing an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,332,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after purchasing an additional 78,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 151,689 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,189,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 56,655 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.