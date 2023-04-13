Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $12.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROIV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,253,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vivek Ramaswamy sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $31,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,409,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,553,227.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,001,912 shares of company stock valued at $127,815,449. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 238,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.20. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,887.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.96%. Analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

