Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $110.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CF. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.
CF Industries Stock Performance
CF Industries stock opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CF Industries Company Profile
CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.
